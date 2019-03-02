Sheffield United: ‘We won’t play with any fear at Hillsborough’ roars boss Chris Wilder ahead of Sheffield Derby against Sheffield Wednesday

Chris Wilder insists Sheffield United do not have any fear of losing in Monday’s Steel City Derby against Sheffield Wednesday.

The 131st competitive meeting between the two Sheffield clubs promises to be an intriguing affair, played out in front of the Sky Sports cameras at Hillsborough.

United, of course, are very much in the hunt for automatic promotion to the Premier League while Owls fans are dreaming of a late push for the play-offs after a good run of form under new boss Steve Bruce.

And Wilder said: “I think Sheffield Wednesday fans will want to see their team attack. They will definitely attack against us, we will get pushed back and we will push back the opposition.

“That’s what the game is all about. You need two people to dance, and on Monday night you will have two teams going out for a win.

“We will not be chucking shirts into the crowd if we draw, we are going for a win.

“We are not scared of losing. I have heard a few shouts on that, ‘we are frightened of making a mistake’. Our boys won’t, we will be going the other way.

“We are not scared of losing and if we lose, we will have lost for a reason. If the opposition are better than us, or if we make individual mistakes, or not good on the night, there will be a reason.

“There is going to be rivalry, there is going to be abuse chucked at each other and it sometimes goes over the top, which disappoints me a little bit.

“But the rivalry for that game is going to be intense.”