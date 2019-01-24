Sheffield United: ‘We won’t hold back, we’ll let the referee referee,’ Chris Wilder says in response to opposition call for greater protection

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has promised his players will not curb their competitive instincts at Carrow Road, despite Daniel Farke's calls for Emiliano Buendía, Norwich City's star midfielder, to receive greater protection from referees.

Farke, Wilder's opposite number in Norfolk, made the comments ahead of Saturday's meeting between the division's fourth and second placed clubs.

But knowing victory would see them leapfrog City in the table, United are preparing to ignore the German's comments and place their faith in the match officials.

"I know Daniel is looking for a bit of protection for his players," Wilder said. "We will go down there and compete by the way.

"We will look to make strong challenges and hopefully the referee will make correct decisions and strong decisions. If it steps over the mark, hopefully he will be the judge and jury of that. Not the Norwich City manager or the Norwich City crowd.

"We will try and win the game in the correct manner."

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire.

Despite his pioneering tactics and commitment to attacking football, Wilder also prides himself on United's physical approach.

Acknowledging City's prowess in front of goal - only West Bromwich Albion in third have scored more than Farke's men so far this term - Wilder added: "They will recognise us as much as we recognise and respect them. They are doing fantastically well and, like us, they're dogged and like to get people forward."

United travel south with no fresh injury concerns following last weekend's defeat at Swansea City. Gary Madine and Kieran Dowell could both make their full league debuts after arriving on loan from Cardiff City and Everton respectively but Jake Wright could be set to leave on a temporary basis after Wilder revealed the defender is attracting interest from a rival club.

Scunthorpe appeared set to sign Wright on loan earlier this month but eventually pulled-out of the deal.

Sheffield United are fourth in the table: James Wilson/Sportimage

Acknowledging his need to be creative in the transfer market means Wright might not be the only departure before next week's deadline, Wilder said: "There might be an Olly Norwood situation again (where United sold two players to fund the midfielder's purchase) but we'll have to see. If not, then we'll go with what we're got and I think we're in a good place."