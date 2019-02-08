Sheffield United: 'We've got to see the game out if we're to win promotion' says hat-trick hero Billy Sharp after late despair in 3-3 draw with Aston Villa

Billy Sharp, the Sheffield United captain, admits his side 'have to do better' after they surrendered a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Aston Villa tonight.

Sharp scored a hat-trick, including his 100th goal for his boyhood club United, as United raced into a 3-0 lead and stunned Villa Park in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

But Villa hit back through Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and Andre Green, the latter in the 94th minute, to nick a point and prevent United from returning to the summit of the Championship.

And Sharp, who walked away with the matchball and man of the match award as no consolation, admitted to Sky Sports: "I can't quite believe it at the minute.

"We were 3-0 up with 10 minutes to go... we've got to do better, we've got to see the game out.

"We're trying to win the promotion and these are the games when you get in front, you've got to win the game.

Billy Sharp is crestfallen at Villa Park (Getty)

"If we'd have got three points, it would've been a great night. It took the shine off my hat-trick, I'd have rather have not scored and got the three points to go top."

England international Abraham, one of Sharp's rivals for the divisional golden boot award, added: "Being 3-0 down against a top side, we just kept our heads, we kept going and we got the three goals.

"We knew the game was never over even at 3-0. We've got a fantastic team and we kept going until the last minute."