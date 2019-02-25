Sheffield United: ‘We’re stronger now than when we last faced Sheffield Wednesday’

Manager Chris Wilder believes Sheffield United will travel to Sheffield Wednesday next week a much more formidable proposition than when the two teams last met three months ago.

Then, despite dominating the overwhelming majority of the game, Wilder's side were held to a goalless draw at Bramall Lane by the visitors from Hillsborough.

Now, having accumulated more experience and following a successful transfer window, Wilder used Saturday's win over West Bromwich Albion as a yardstick to trace the development of his squad.

"Our form has been pretty good recently, with one (league) defeat in 10 or 11 since the last time we played West Brom," Wilder, whose team were beaten 2-1 by Darren Moore's men in December, said. "They did a job on us at our place and maybe it is a little bit of a role reversal with us doing a bit of a job on them.

"Both games have been extremely tight. Any result could have happened in both games. We were disappointed to lose at our place with our second half performance. But we have managed to turn it around to get a win in a tight game."

Intriguingly, Wednesday, who face Brentford tomorrow night, have also improved since frustrating United. Then coached by Jos Luhukay, they entered that match on the back of four straight defeats. Steve Bruce, the Dutchman's replacement, prepared for the meeting with the Londoners unbeaten in five.

"We've got to stay focused," Wilder said, after Kieron Dowell's goal at The Hawthorns lifted United to second in the table. "We know that and the lads know that."