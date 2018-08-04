Sheffield United: 'We're still light and still looking for players' - Chris Wilder's verdict after 2-1 defeat to Swansea City

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder bemoaned his side's defending after their 2-1 defeat at home to Swansea City on the opening day of the new season.

George Baldock put United in front with a calm finish in the second half, but goals from Oli McBurnie and Yan Dhanda saw Swansea turn the game around.

Dhanda, who was making his debut after coming on as a substitute a minute earlier, scored with his first touch to snatch victory in the 86th minute and Wilder said: "You can't defend like that against quality players. You've got to defend properly.

"It was a tight game and we started off okay. To go one-nil up on day one was a good position but the two goals were very disappointing from our point of view.

"We went to press in the corner and we didn't need to. The second goal was a really poor one from our point of view. All of a sudden, we're back-tracking.

"I think we had the best opportunities so they are fine dividing lines. The worst it should have been was a draw. A Swansea win was the least likely of the three results.

John Lundstram shoots at goal

"We were up against a good side. They've got World Cup players and really good players. I don't think we should be expecting to steamroller a side that's just come out of the Premier League.

"We're still light and we're still looking. The search goes on."