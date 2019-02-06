Sheffield United: 'We're in good nick' roars boss Chris Wilder as he admits he has 'big calls' to make for trip to Aston Villa

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, admits he has some "big calls to make" for Friday night's trip to Aston Villa after admitting his side are in "good nick" as the race for the Premier League hots up.

Aside from Scott Hogan's absence, the striker is ineligible to face his parent club, Wilder's squad has a clean bill of health ahead of Friday's game at Villa Park, which will be screened live on Sky Sports.

Blades boss Chris Wilder (Sportimage)

Wilder's men know they can go top of the table, until Saturday's games at least, with three points against Dean Smith's men in the second city but Wilder, speaking at his pre-match press conference this morning, showed the rise up the table of Hull City as evidence of how quickly fortunes can change in the Championship.

"We've got a third of the season to go," Wilder said.

"Look at Hull, where they were then to where they are now. They've done what they've done because they've got good players and a good manager. They were down at the bottom and now they are pushing.

"Just before Christmas, we were way off it. Now we are pushing as well. The players have got a genuine drive and ambition.

"We're in good nick. There's some big calls to make. But I think we're in a good place with the lads and how they are working."