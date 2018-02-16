Sheffield United: 'We're disappointed to be out of FA Cup' admits Wilder despite encouraging display at Premier League Leicester City

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, admitted his overriding feeling was disappointment after his side were knocked out of the FA Cup - despite an encouraging display at the King Power Stadium.

United matched the former Premier League winners for much of the game before England international Jamie Vardy, formerly of Sheffield Wednesday as a youngster, broke the deadlock by heading home a cross from Riyad Mahrez.

George Baldock and Samir Carruthers then had good chances to get United back on level terms while David Brooks, the Welsh international, impressed after coming on at half-time.

And Wilder admitted: "We're disappointed but we always knew it'd be difficult when the team sheet came in.

"I think they are in a different situation to us. No disrespect but they're not going to win the Premier League and they're not going to get in the Champions League and they are looking at this as a trophy that they can realistically go and win, so they picked a strong side.

"We have a big game on Tuesday and it was a little bit of prioritisation for us, but not too much. We are the dark horses to get into the play-offs but that is what we will try to do in the remaining 15 games.”