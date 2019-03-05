Sheffield United: ‘We’re capable of much better than that’ – Blades defender’s verdict after Sheffield derby stalemate with Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield United defender John Egan conceded the Blades were not at their best as they battled out a goalless draw with fierce rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
In a clash lacking in quality but not determination, the two Sheffield rivals could not be separated and managed just a single shot on target apiece during a hard fought 90 minutes.
Egan felt the result was a fair one and says the Blades will quickly move on as they continue with their battle for automatic promotion.
“I think it was a scrappy game,” he told Sky Sports.
“We’re capable of much better than that,
“But it was just a typical derby game. We’ll take the clean sheet and move onto the next one.
“It’s brilliant being up and around the top end of the table.
“We’re relishing it as a group.
“There is a lot of football still to be played so we’re confident we’re going to kick on now.
“We’re confident and we play good football.
“We weren’t at our best but I think it was a fair result in the end.”