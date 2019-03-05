Sheffield United: ‘We’re capable of much better than that’ – Blades defender’s verdict after Sheffield derby stalemate with Sheffield Wednesday

John Egan challenges Sheffield Wednesday's Steven Fletcher during the Sheffield derby
Sheffield United defender John Egan conceded the Blades were not at their best as they battled out a goalless draw with fierce rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

In a clash lacking in quality but not determination, the two Sheffield rivals could not be separated and managed just a single shot on target apiece during a hard fought 90 minutes.

Egan felt the result was a fair one and says the Blades will quickly move on as they continue with their battle for automatic promotion.

“I think it was a scrappy game,” he told Sky Sports.

“We’re capable of much better than that,

“But it was just a typical derby game. We’ll take the clean sheet and move onto the next one.

“It’s brilliant being up and around the top end of the table.

“We’re relishing it as a group.

“There is a lot of football still to be played so we’re confident we’re going to kick on now.

“We’re confident and we play good football.

“We weren’t at our best but I think it was a fair result in the end.”