Sheffield United: ‘We’re capable of much better than that’ – Blades defender’s verdict after Sheffield derby stalemate with Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield United defender John Egan conceded the Blades were not at their best as they battled out a goalless draw with fierce rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

In a clash lacking in quality but not determination, the two Sheffield rivals could not be separated and managed just a single shot on target apiece during a hard fought 90 minutes.

Egan felt the result was a fair one and says the Blades will quickly move on as they continue with their battle for automatic promotion.

“I think it was a scrappy game,” he told Sky Sports.

“We’re capable of much better than that,

“But it was just a typical derby game. We’ll take the clean sheet and move onto the next one.

“It’s brilliant being up and around the top end of the table.

“We’re relishing it as a group.

“There is a lot of football still to be played so we’re confident we’re going to kick on now.

“We’re confident and we play good football.

“We weren’t at our best but I think it was a fair result in the end.”