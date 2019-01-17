Sheffield United: ‘We’re better equipped than the last time we faced Swansea City’

Sheffield United are now a more streetwise team than the one beaten by Swansea City on the opening weekend of the Championship season, Chris Wilder has insisted ahead of tomorrow's meeting between the two clubs.

United travel to South Wales second in the table, four points behind Leeds, after winning 15 of their 26 outings since losing to Graham Potter's side in August.

With Oliver Norwood, Gary Madine and Kieran Dowell among those to arrive at Bramall Lane following that defeat, Wilder said: "We were disappointed to lose a tight game on the first day of the season. We made a couple of poor decisions after going ahead. The defeats we've had, other than Middlesbrough, have been tight. We talked to the players at Christmas about improving and trying to get better during the second-half of the season."

Last weekend's victory over Queens Park Rangers was United's fourth league win in succession, with three clean sheets being kept during that run.

Warning that City pose a considerable threat despite languishing in midtable, the United manager added: "Can we get better as units or in terms of game-management, which I thought was excellent against QPR. We don't want to stand still or just coast along. A few teams will take their foot off the gas. The better ones will kick on."

Chris Wilder 's team are now second in the table: David Klein/Sportimage