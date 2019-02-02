Sheffield United: 'We never got out of first gear!' - Blades fans react to 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers at Bramall Lane Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Sheffield United Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Billy Sharp scored his 20th goal of the season in all competitions as Sheffield United beat Bolton Wanderers 2-0 at Bramall Lane. This is how Blades fans reacted online to the victory. Enda Stevens shoots on goal Sheffield United: Chris Wilder warns his Blades side not to coast after 2-0 victory over Bolton sees his side go second in Championship table Sheffield United 2 Bolton Wanderers 0, as it happened: Story of the game as Blades beat Trotters at Bramall Lane