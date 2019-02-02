Sheffield United: 'We never got out of first gear!' - Blades fans react to 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers at Bramall Lane

Billy Sharp scored his 20th goal of the season in all competitions as Sheffield United beat Bolton Wanderers 2-0 at Bramall Lane.

This is how Blades fans reacted online to the victory.

Enda Stevens shoots on goal

