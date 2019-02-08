Sheffield United: 'We need next step of investment to take us to Premier League' admits Chris Wilder ahead of Aston Villa clash

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has admitted that the Blades may need "that next step of investment" to make their Premier League dream a reality.

Wilder, the boyhood Blades fan, made the admission in an interview with Sky Sports despite leading United to third in the Championship, just three points behind top two sides Leeds and Norwich.

United can actually go top of the table, until tomorrow at least, with victory at Aston Villa tonight and under Wilder, the club has gone from strength to strength on the pitch while its co-owners, Kevin McCabe and Prince Abdullah, battle for control of it in the boardroom.

That battle is heading for a High Court date in May and Wilder said: "I think now we possibly need that next step of investment that takes us from a team in and around the top 10 to a team that could knock on the door of the Premier League.

"I think the owners realise now what we need to compete at that level, but the decision of when that happens is up to them.

"There is obviously a situation at the end of the season that is above me, but as far as I am concerned if I can take this club into the Premier League it would be an unbelievable achievement for us and one I would definitely enjoy.

Chris Wilder is a boyhood Blades fan

"The ups and downs of football are difficult to predict, but if I get that opportunity I would be a very proud man."