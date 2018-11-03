Sheffield United: ‘We must get more from games like this’ says Chris Wilder after Nottingham Forest defeat

Chris Wilder reminded his side they must get more when they don’t play well after their defeat at Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

Lewis Grabban's 10th goal in his last 11 appearances was enough to secure three points for the Reds and knock the Blades off the summit.

Wilder admitted his side had not been at their best and revealed his message to his players was that they must learn to get more from closely-contested games like this.

"We haven't played well and we haven't got anything from the game and that is something we need to address," he said. "The same thing has happened four or five times to us now.

"I have just said to the players that, when we play well, we expect to win.

"There will be times when you don't play well and the opposition are miles better than you and you don't get anything from the game - you hold your hands up when that happens.

Chris Wilder

"But in between there are games that are tight, when you are not as good as you would like to be, but you still have to come away with something.

"This was one of those games where we haven't come away with anything from a tight game.

"Our control of the game wasn't as good as it usually is. Our keeper hasn't had much to do, but neither has their keeper. It was a low-quality game when you look at the good players who were on show.

"But Forest have got a result out of it and we haven't and that is what is most disappointing for us."