Sheffield United: ‘We’ll look to put it right against Stoke City’ says John Fleck after 2-1 defeat at Derby County

John Fleck says Sheffield United will look to make amends for their defeat at Derby County this evening when they face Stoke City on Tuesday night at Bramall Lane.

Derby caught United cold from the kick-off when a six man move was finished from 15 yards by Craig Bryson with only 18 seconds played.

But United regrouped to dominate possession and equalised in the 41st minute when Fleck went through Derby's defence on the left and cut the ball back for Chris Basham to fire into the roof of the net.

It was a different story after the break as Derby started to stretch United and they went close several times before Jack Marriott won it with a quality finish in the 77th minute.

And the Scot said: “It’s obviously disappointing. The start was sloppy from our view and the complete opposite of what we said before the game.

”It’s not like us to switch off so hopefully it’s just a one off. We’re disapponnted with the result, obviously, but we’ve got another game on Tuesday night so we’ll look to put it right then.”