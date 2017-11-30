Sheffield United: ‘We’ll give this our very best shot’ vows manager Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder is adamant Sheffield United will reap the rewards of their attacking approach in the Championship this term.

Despite lacking the financial muscle of fellow promotion chasers Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, United have climbed to third in the table ahead of this weekend’s visit to Millwall.

Attributing his team’s position to a combination of quality and self-belief, Wilder insisted: “We’re comparing ourselves with teams that have spent £40m or £50m. Whoever we are up against, we’ll attack and try and get a result. If we get three points and it takes us further up, fabulous. If it doesn’t, we just carry on.

“If you win more games than everybody else then, obviously mathematically, you go into a better position than you were.”

Like United, Millwall were promoted from League One last season, albeit via the play-offs.

Wilder, whose side lifted the title after finishing 14 points clear of second-placed Bolton Wanderers, added: “I believe our position is warranted. I don’t think we’ve nicked anything or escaped with anything. I don’t know what’s in the future.

“But I do believe the attitude, which will remain the same, will give us the opportunity to get something from games.

“That’s the attitude we’ve got here, we’ll always give it a go no matter what. As people have seen, the lads never give up.”

Ben Purkiss, the former United defender, has been named as the new chairman of the Professional Footballers’ Association. The 33-year-old, who now represents Swindon Town, succeeds Ritchie Humphreys.

“It’s difficult to describe, I’m proud, honoured,” Purkiss said. “You look back through the list of chairs and there haven’t been that many. I’m really looking forward to doing my best for players up and down the country.

“I’ve been part of the management committee for five years and supported Ritchie, so I’m not coming in blind. I understand the scale of the role and I’m not daunted by it.”