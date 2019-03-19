Sheffield United: ‘We don’t fear anyone’

Sheffield United are "not scared" to face any of the teams standing between them and a place in the Premier League next season, one of Bramall Lane's most senior players has revealed.

Chris Basham, whose goal against Leeds lifted United to second in the Championship table, made the admission as his team mates prepare for the final eight matches of their season at a warm-weather training camp in Spain.

Although he dismissed suggestions that beating their fellow automatic promotion contenders could lull Chris Wilder's side into a false sense of security, Basham said: "We just need to class it as another win and another three points. But we're not scared to face anybody. We'll just keep carrying on as we are, looking forward to the next challenge and taking it one step at a time."

With eight his squad selected for international duty ahead of next weekend's home game against Bristol City, Wilder has arranged for its remaining members to spend time in Valencia following a gruelling series of fixtures.

Unbeaten since January, United will enter their meeting with City searching for their eighth consecutive clean sheet and a point above their rivals from West Yorkshire.

Speaking immediately after the trip to Elland Road, Basham explained how Wilder's decision to screen a video nasty of their draw with Aston Villa, which saw United concede three times in the final 12 minutes, was responsible for inspiring their recent run.

Shedding further light on why, the defender said: "We've done a video with the gaffer from the Aston Villa game. Not the first 80 minutes, when we were brilliant, but the last 10 when we weren't.

"He dug a lot of people out and I was one of them. But that has really set us on our way."

"There's a group of players in there now, internationals, who fancy the big time," Basham added. "But there's a lot of football to be played. We've just got to keep on going. Keep on plugging away."

