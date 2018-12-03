Sheffield United: ‘We can’t put the ball in the back of the net ‘ – Same old story for Carla Ward's Blades Women

Carla Ward, the boss of Sheffield United Women, bemoaned the "same old story" for her side after their 1-1 draw with Millwall in the FA Women’s Championship on Sunday.

Sophie Jones’ second-half equaliser ensured United shared the spoils with their London rivals after an enthralling affair at Princes Park Stadium.

A header from Millwall’s Ylenia Priest in the first half was cancelled out by Jones, who fired home the equaliser ten minutes into the second half.

And despite plenty of pressure, the visiting Blades couldn’t find a winner.

"The way they celebrated at the end should tell its own story," Ward said.

Carla Ward.

“Our group are absolutely gutted because in the second half they’ve done absolutely everything.

"But it’s the same old story that we’ve not put the ball in the back of the net.

“I must admit I almost felt for them at the end because in a nutshell it was defence vs attack.

"Only one team tried to win the game and their celebrations should tell you everything."

United should have gone ahead after just six minutes when Tania Marsden took advantage of Riva Casley’s slip, but the striker fired wide.

Looking a fourth win in five, the Blades were rocked when the hosts took the lead shortly before half-time, Priest heading home from a corner.

Izzy Ford, the stepdaughter of former United favourite Kevin Gage, saw an effort deflected just wide right before half-time but United did find a response ten minutes into the second half.

Ford’s right-wing cross was hooked back across goal by Veatriki Sarri and Jones fired home from close range after her initial header had been saved.

United pushed for a winner, substitute Chloe Dixon going close more than once, but had to settle for a point.

“We were on top from start to finish, I don’t know how many chances we’ve had but it’s poor that we didn’t convert one," Ward added.

"I feel for some of the players who have given absolutely everything and some of them I can’t fault. It’s the same story as it is every week... we can’t put the ball in the back of the net.”

