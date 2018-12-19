Sheffield United: ‘We can still achieve great things this season’ insists Blades defender John Egan

Defender John Egan insists Sheffield United can still ‘achieve great things this season’ despite slipping off the pace in the fight for promotion this season.

Chris Wilder's men travel to bottom club Ipswich this weekend fifth in the Championship standings, after back-to-back home defeats to league leaders Leeds and top-six rivals West Brom.

John Egan

Perhaps crucially, though, United only trail Darren Moore’s Baggies by two points in the table and Egan insists it is too early to write them off in the race to reach the Premier League.

“We know ourselves – we're big enough and old enough – to understand that if you don't perform against teams in this division then you'll get done,” the Irishman said.

“Overall, it's consistency. We have to perform consistently in every game to try and get results. We're not too far away I don’t think, we've got a good side and we've put teams to the sword.

“We're not far off. I know, if we get that consistency, that we can achieve great things this season.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

“It was very disappointing [against West Brom]. In the first-half we were on top and deservedly took the lead. We probably should have got more. But we conceded at the wrong time, just before half time. The disappointing thing for us, though, was the fact we didn't build on it.”

Blades: P46/47