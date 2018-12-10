Sheffield United: Watch Dean Henderson surprise his biggest fan with new kit and training session

Dean Henderson has fast become a fan favourite since joining Sheffield United from Manchester United on loan in the summer and it’s not just on the pitch that he’s had an impact for the Blades.

The 21-year-old paid a visit to one of his biggest fans, SUFC Community student Kyle Reid, to congratulate his fellow Blades goalkeeper on his successful England disability football team trial.

Henderson, who has represented England across four age groups and currently plays for the under-21s, dropped in to see Kyle and gave him new boots, goalkeeper gloves and shin pads before heading for a mini training session to test the kit out.

Blades fan Kyle, who is a level 2 sport student, has Aspergers and suffers from hemipligia, which causes paralysis down his left side.

The two goalkeepers had plenty to talk about and Henderson also promised to get a signed shirt for Kyle for Christmas.

And Henderson, who Kyle says is his idol, revealed his hero when he was younger was former England number one Joe Hart – despite being a Manchester City player.

Dean Henderson. Picture credit: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

England could have better odds in their next penalty shoot-outs too if the two ‘keepers are allowed to take spot-kicks, after their best of five penalties ended in a draw before going to sudden death.

Since joining United in the summer, Henderson has claimed the number one shirt and has kept a total of five clean sheets in 20 Championship games so far this season.