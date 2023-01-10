John Egan, the Sheffield United centre-half, says the race for automatic promotion is far from over as Paul Heckingbottom’s side prepares to return to Championship action.

Second in the table and boasting a nine point advantage over third-placed Blackburn Rovers, United will enter Saturday’s home game against Stoke City as favourites to reach the Premier League alongside leaders Burnley.

But experience has taught Egan, a veteran of the last United squad to reach the top-flight, that nothing is settled yet.

Reflecting on events during the 2018/19 season, when the Republic of Ireland international and his team mates survived a dog-fight with Leeds to secure the runners-up berth, he said: “There’s a long way to go. We’re not looking beyond the next game. We don’t think about anything other than that, just trying to win the game we are in.

“There’s a fierce hunger in the squad. To achieve things you have to go out there and earn them.

“Things can change quickly. As footballers, everyone wants to play in the Premier League because it’s the biggest in the world.”

United’s rivals would have opened up a five point lead over then manager Chris Wilder’s squad with only eight fixtures remaining had they won a crucial all-Yorkshire encounter at Elland Road three years ago. But Chris Basham’s strike set United up for what Wilder later described as “the big push.”

Eight of the players selected that day, including Egan and his compatriot Enda Stevens, remain at Bramall Lane and the 30-year-old thinks the knowledge they acquired en route to the PL then could prove crucial this time around.

Sheffield United and Ireland defender John Egan isn't looking too far into the future: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Confirming he is not interested in leaving United amid reports he is attracting interest from elsewhere, Egan said: “This club has been fantastic since I came. I’ve been promoted, spent two seasons in the Premier League. It’s been a really enjoyable time."

“I love Sheffield and playing for The Blades,” he added. “I’ve got lads who will be friends for life in the changing room. One of the biggest things in life is enjoyment and I enjoy it here without a shadow of a doubt.”