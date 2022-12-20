Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, warned there will be “plenty of twists and turns” in the race promotion from the Championship despite watching his team reach the halfway stage of the season boasting a five point gap over third placed Blackburn Rovers.

United reasserted their grip on second by beating Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium last night, with John Egan and Billy Sharp scoring either side of the break before Nathan Broadhead’s strike ensured an anxious finale.

Although Heckingbottom admitted he was disappointed the visitors had not established a greater lead before the forward, on loan from Everton, pounced just past the hour he praised the “sacrifices” United made to bolster their position behind leaders Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But reminding why complacency is dangerous in such an unpredictable division, Heckingbottom said: “If we’re five points clear with a game to go, then I’ll be happy. I’m pleased with how we’re doing but also mindful that the more (points) we pick up now, the healthier position we will find ourselves in come the end.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom during the Sky Bet Championship match at the DW Stadium, Wigan. Picture date: Monday December 19, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wigan. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know how quickly things can change, whether that’s a loss of form from us or someone else going on an unbelievable run. We have to guard against that and keep things ticking over. It’s going to be chop and change all the way through, make no mistake about it.”

Beset by injuries at the beginning of the campaign, what had threatened to be a debilitating injury crisis for United showed signs of easing when Sander Berge made his first start since October and Tommy Doyle returned to action as a late substitute. Teenage striker Daniel Jebbison is also in contention to be named in the squad which hosts Coventry City on Boxing Day after making progress in his own fitness battle, although midfielder Ben Osborn missed the trip to Greater Manchester with a hamstring issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad