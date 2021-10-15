Sheffield United warned they can't fall any further behind in Championship promotion race
Sheffield United must not fall any further behind the Championship promotion pace-setters in their bid for an immediate return to the Premier League.
That’s the view of long-serving Blades correspondent James Shield, who previewed the team’s upcoming visit of Stoke City – rejuvenated under former Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill – in the latest episode of The Star Blades podcast.
This week James lifts the lid on what Slavisa Jokanovic is like away from the cameras as he settles into life in the Bramall Lane dugout.
We also hear about how the Serb has quickly built up strong relationships with his new players, before looking ahead to a big game on Saturday.
