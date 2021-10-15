That’s the view of long-serving Blades correspondent James Shield, who previewed the team’s upcoming visit of Stoke City – rejuvenated under former Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill – in the latest episode of The Star Blades podcast.

The Star Blades is a weekly take on all things Sheffield United, featuring analysis and opinion from our correspondents who follow the club day in, day out.

This week James lifts the lid on what Slavisa Jokanovic is like away from the cameras as he settles into life in the Bramall Lane dugout.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White beats Marcus Tavernier of Middlesbrough to the ball (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

We also hear about how the Serb has quickly built up strong relationships with his new players, before looking ahead to a big game on Saturday.