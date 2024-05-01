Sheffield United are eyeing up a move for Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Marc Leonard as they prepare for life in the Championship. That's according to Football Insider, who claim the Blades and Hull City have registered their interest in the 22-year-old, who has spent the last two seasons on loan with Northampton Town.

The report claims United have been keeping tabs on Leonard's performances for some time and it seems they have been impressed with the potential and talent he has shown in the middle of the park. The Seagulls are willing to part with the Scotsman, whose contract runs until next summer, and it is said he could be available for as little as £300,000.

Of course, this could be a summer of change at Bramall Lane after seeing their Premier League relegation fate sealed last weekend at Newcastle United. The Blades have 13 players approaching the end of their current deals, with the likes of Oli McBurnie, George Baldock, Jayden Bogle, Ben Osborn and Daniel Jebbison set to leave the club for nothing, should new deals not be finalised.

As such, the club could find themselves looking to build a new core of players this summer in the second tier. While the likes of Oliver Arblaster and Andre Brooks will be seen as players to build the team around, Leonard may well be someone who could add to their midfield ranks.

The Glaswegian started his career in the academy ranks at Rangers before moving to Hearts as a schoolboy. It was during his time at Tynecastle when Brighton spotted his talents and they took him to the south coast in 2018, while he was still just 16.

Leonard has made just two first-team appearance for Brighton, both of which have come in the Carabao Cup, but the last two seasons he has spent at Northampton have given him valuable experience. The youngster helped the Cobblers out of League Two last season, playing 45 times as the club stepped up to the third tier before re-signing him for a second year.