Sheffield United: Wales international David Brooks set for FA Cup return

David Brooks is set to make his long-awaited comeback for Sheffield United against Leicester City on Friday night.

The Wales international, who has been out since December after contracting glandular fever, impressed during an under-23’s fixture earlier this week and, barring any unforeseen circumstances, will be named in the squad which visits the King Power Stadium.

Wilder, speaking ahead of the FA Cup fifth round tie, confirmed: “David came through the under-23’s. He set one up and scored. David will be in contention, especially with the numbers being down. He’s been back with the group for a couple of weeks anyway but, as I’ve made clear, with what he’s had we are always guided by the doctors on that.”

United will be without a host of senior players, including Lee Evans, Ryan Leonard and Simon Moore, when they face Claude Puyel’s side.

Wilder, whose team beat Leeds United last weekend, acknowledged: “It won’t be the same team that started against Leeds, that’s for sure. But we’ve got a good group. Take Danny Lafferty, let’s talk about him. He’s a Northern Ireland international, he played all the way through last season. Then Enda (Stevens) has come in and started strongly. But if Enda fell down the stairs tomorrow, I would have no fear whatsoever about putting Danny in. I’d have no qualms about him taking part in the next 16 or so games.”