Sheffield United vs Sunderland early injury news with 11 out and 2 doubtful

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 28th Nov 2024, 18:00 BST

Sheffield United are back in action on Friday night

Sheffield United lock horns with Sunderland as they look to keep their momentum going. The Blades beat Oxford United 3-0 last time out at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night after goals by Callum O’Hare, Tyrese Campbell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Chris Wilder’s side are on a roll at the moment as they eye an immediate promotion back to the Premier League. They slipped out of the top flight in the last campaign after finishing in the bottom three with Luton Town and Burnley but have adapted well to life back in the second tier.

Here is a look at the latest Sheffield United and Sunderland injury news....

Regis Le Bris has said it is 'too risky' to play him for Sunderland against Sheffield United after he broke his wrist.

1. Dennis Cirkin - out

Regis Le Bris has said it is 'too risky' to play him for Sunderland against Sheffield United after he broke his wrist. | Getty Images

He has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

2. Romaine Mundle - out

He has been sidelined with a hamstring injury. | Getty Images

The midfielder is in the treatment room with a fracture to a bone in his leg.

3. Alan Browne - out

The midfielder is in the treatment room with a fracture to a bone in his leg. | Getty Images

The Black Cats are being patient with their summer recruit.

4. Salis Abdul Samed - out

The Black Cats are being patient with their summer recruit. | AFP via Getty Images

