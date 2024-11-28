Sheffield United vs Sunderland early injury news with 11 out and 2 doubtful

Sheffield United lock horns with Sunderland as they look to keep their momentum going. The Blades beat Oxford United 3-0 last time out at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night after goals by Callum O’Hare, Tyrese Campbell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Chris Wilder’s side are on a roll at the moment as they eye an immediate promotion back to the Premier League. They slipped out of the top flight in the last campaign after finishing in the bottom three with Luton Town and Burnley but have adapted well to life back in the second tier.