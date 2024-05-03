Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Premier League injury news as 8 ruled out and 5 doubts - gallery

A look at the injury news surrounding Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest as the two sides prepare to face off in the Premier League.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 3rd May 2024, 16:00 BST

Sheffield United are back in action on Saturday as they look to close out the season with some positivity following relegation. The Blades will take on a Nottingham Forest side that is still scrapping for survival, currently just one point above the drop zone.

Ahead of this one, United continue to fight a number of injury issues, but James McAtee has been passed as fit, returning to the fold, while Nottingham Forest will welcome back Murillo. Here we round up the players who will miss out, as well as those who are doubts for the clash at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Boly also picked up a knock last weekend and will be hoping to pass as fit.

1. Willy Boly - Doubt

Boly also picked up a knock last weekend and will be hoping to pass as fit.

Santo has said: "He joined the team today [in training]. He had good feelings. We still have to wait for tomorrow to see how he goes, and if he feels OK, I think he can help."

2. Taiwo Awoniyi - Doubt

Santo has said: "He joined the team today [in training]. He had good feelings. We still have to wait for tomorrow to see how he goes, and if he feels OK, I think he can help."

There hasn't been news on the fitness of Williams after he limped off last week.

3. Neco Williams - Doubt

There hasn't been news on the fitness of Williams after he limped off last week.

The same applies for Dominguez.

4. Nicolas Dominguez - Doubt

The same applies for Dominguez.

