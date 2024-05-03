Sheffield United are back in action on Saturday as they look to close out the season with some positivity following relegation. The Blades will take on a Nottingham Forest side that is still scrapping for survival, currently just one point above the drop zone.

Ahead of this one, United continue to fight a number of injury issues, but James McAtee has been passed as fit, returning to the fold, while Nottingham Forest will welcome back Murillo. Here we round up the players who will miss out, as well as those who are doubts for the clash at Bramall Lane on Saturday.