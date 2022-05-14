The Blades head into the clash off the back of three straight wins, while Forest ended the season with a draw after missing out on automatic promotion when they were beaten by AFC Bournemouth.
Luton and Huddersfield drew 1-1 in the other semi-final first-leg on Friday evening.
Sheffield United have never been promoted via the play-off, despite reaching the end-of-season knockouts eight times.
But boss Paul Heckingbottom, who boasts a 100 per cent win record in the play-offs with three wins from three, said the past is ‘irrelevant’.
Speaking ahead of today’s match, he told the press: "I don't know why people read into it. It's different players, different staff, different opponent. The whole thing is different.
"It might add to the atmosphere and the crowd, for things they might think about, but not for us."
Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest are aiming to return to the Premier League for the first time since being relegated in 1999.
They have failed in three of their previous attempts at promotion via the play-offs.
It was Sheffield United who inflicted one of those failures on the Tricky Trees back in 2003 thanks to a memorable 4-3 win at Bramall Lane in the second leg.
Still, it mattered little as the Blades were thrashed 3-0 in the final by Wolves.
Both sides drew 1-1 in their two league meetings in the regular season this term.
Scroll down for team news, live updates and post-match reaction.
Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 15:50
- Blades host Steve Cooper’s Forest in first leg of Championship play-off semi-final at Bramall Lane
- Nottingham Forest make SEVEN changes. Blades name same side that beat Fulham 4-0.
- Both teams drew 1-1 in their two league meetings this term
- Return leg to be played at the City Ground on Tuesday
HT ratings
Wes Foderingham - 8
Chris Basham - 7
Jack Robinson - 6
John Egan - 6
Enda Stevens - 5
Ben Osborn - 6
Ollie Norwood - 6
John Fleck - 6
Sander Berge - 6
Morgan Gibbs-White - 6
Iliman Ndiaye - 5
HT 1-0 Forest
Well, after a good start United will be glad to hear the whistle. Another gear needed in the second half.
Nine efforts from the visitors in the opening period, including six on target. The home team should be grateful for Wes Foderingham and the fact it’s only 1-0 and they are still in it.
Rallying cry from Bash
He cuts out Spence’s in-swinger (the wing-back has grown more dangerous as this half has gone on) and urges his teammates to find another level.
Booking apiece for Robinson and Spence
A bit of argy-bargy after a coming together.
Brilliant stop by Foderingham
The Forest pressure keeps coming and this time Johnson sees a headed pushed away by Foderingham at full stretch.
United need half time.
And another chance
Will Forest live to regret their wastefullness later on? The home crowd started in fine voice but have been on the verge of booing following attack after attack at will for the visitors.
HT seven minutes away.
Wake up, Blades
Ryan Yates flashes a header wide from an unmarked position in the six-yard box. Not the first time United’s defence has been exposed in the first half.
Forest will be wondering how they haven’t scored more.
Another dangerous counter
Brennan Johnson is at the heart of the move (again). He goes for the shot on the break rather than opt to play the ball to a teammate and draws a save from Foderingham.
Forest player into the book
Their skipper Joe Worrall is rightly shown a yellow card fro halting a home attack by bringing down Iliman Ndiaye.
United’s front two are causing a headache for Forest’s defenders.
Another Robinson missile
The defender’s long throws have caused Forest problems in this first half.
Meanwhile, John Fleck goes into the book after diving in on Zinckernagel.