Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough: Chris Wilder's return under threat after Covid outbreak in Boro camp

The match was due to see the return of former mnager Chris Wilder to Bramall Lane but reports on Teesside have suggested that Middlesbrough are now contending with ‘a significant’ number of players and staff testing positive.

It is understood that further testing will take place today and as things stand the match is still on. However, further positive tests will likely see Boro unable to fulfill the fixture.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and his players have managed to limit the disruption caused by Covid-19: David Klein / Sportimage

Fresh EFL guidance announced yesterday stated that there would no longer be testing on the day of matches, to prevent late postponements and inconvenience to traveling supporters.

To that end, fans are likely to find out today if the match is to go ahead.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side haven’t played since beating Fulham at Craven Cottage on December 20 and have already had three matches postponed, none of them due to positive tests in their own squad.

The Boxing Day trip to Preston was called off, as was the home game against Hull City which was due to be played earlier this week. Prior to all that, their match against QPR was also called off.

Should the Boro match not go ahead, the Blades will have played just once in over a month, assuming that their FA Cup tie with Wolves is played as planned on January 8.