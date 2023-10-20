Sheffield United are back in action on Saturday when they take on Manchester United at home. The Blades went into the break in the worst possible way, losing to Fulham and suffering more injury setbacks.

The Blades have just one point so far, and they are already slipping behind in the battle for survival amid their difficult start to life back in the Premier League. Paul Heckingbottom’s men need to star picking up points quickly, but they face another tricky clash straight out of the break, taking on the Red Devils, who are also looking to get over a disappointing start. Ahead of the clash, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both clubs.