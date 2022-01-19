The Blades missed the opportunity to cut the deficit between them and Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough in sixth place to seven points when they squandered a two-goal lead against 10-man Preston North End on Tuesday.

Though four places separate the sides in the league table, Luton are currently just one point behind United heading into the game.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oli McBurnie of Sheffield United crosses the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis/Sportimage.

The Hatters secured an impressive 3-2 win over then league leaders Bournemouth last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Sheffield United form (last five) vs Luton Town form

Sheffield United – W-W-W-L-D

Luton Town – D-L-W-D-W

Sheffield United vs Luton Town H2H

Sheffield United – four wins

Draws – three draws

Luton Town – three wins

Sheffield United vs Luton Town match referee

Stephen Martin is the match referee. He will be assisted by Adam Crysell and Geoffrey Liddle.

Darren Bond is the fourth official.

Sheffield United vs Luton Town kick-off time

Sheffield United vs Luton Town kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, 22 January at Bramall Lane.

Is Sheffield United vs Luton Town on TV?

Sheffield United vs Luton Town will not be shown on TV in the UK.

Match highlights will be shown on the EFL on Quest show from 9pm on Saturday.

How can I get Sheffield United vs Luton Town live updates?

The Star’s Blades correspondents James Shield and Danny Hall will be at the match and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.

You can follow them both on Twitter – @JamesShield1 and @dannyhall04.

What are the Sheffield United vs Luton Town betting odds?

Sky Bet are offering the following odds on the game:

Sheffield United – 17/20

Draw – 5/2