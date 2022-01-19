Sheffield United vs Luton Town: TV and live stream details, odds, form, head-to-head and more
Sheffield United will be desperate not to lose any further ground on the play-offs when they return to Championship action against Luton Town this weekend.
The Blades missed the opportunity to cut the deficit between them and Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough in sixth place to seven points when they squandered a two-goal lead against 10-man Preston North End on Tuesday.
Though four places separate the sides in the league table, Luton are currently just one point behind United heading into the game.
The Hatters secured an impressive 3-2 win over then league leaders Bournemouth last time out.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
Sheffield United form (last five) vs Luton Town form
Sheffield United – W-W-W-L-D
Luton Town – D-L-W-D-W
Sheffield United vs Luton Town H2H
Sheffield United – four wins
Draws – three draws
Luton Town – three wins
Sheffield United vs Luton Town match referee
Stephen Martin is the match referee. He will be assisted by Adam Crysell and Geoffrey Liddle.
Darren Bond is the fourth official.
Sheffield United vs Luton Town kick-off time
Sheffield United vs Luton Town kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, 22 January at Bramall Lane.
Is Sheffield United vs Luton Town on TV?
Sheffield United vs Luton Town will not be shown on TV in the UK.
Match highlights will be shown on the EFL on Quest show from 9pm on Saturday.
How can I get Sheffield United vs Luton Town live updates?
The Star’s Blades correspondents James Shield and Danny Hall will be at the match and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.
You can follow them both on Twitter – @JamesShield1 and @dannyhall04.
What are the Sheffield United vs Luton Town betting odds?
Sky Bet are offering the following odds on the game:
Sheffield United – 17/20
Draw – 5/2
Luton Town – 10/3