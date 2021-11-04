Sheffield United vs Liverpool: Blades Women earn credible draw against Reds in Conti Cup

Sheffield United Women earned a credible 0-0 draw against Liverpool in the Women's League Cup on Wednesday just weeks after losing 3-0 to the Reds.

By Steve Jones
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 10:38 am

Neil Redfearn’s side were also looking to bounce back from an ‘unacceptable’ 5-1 thrashing on Sunday at the hands of their Women’s Championship rivals Bristol City and would have welcomed a clean sheet after two successive defeats.

Sheffield United Women chief Neil Redfearn blasts his side's defending after Bristol City thrashing

A penalty shoot-out was held at full-time in Wednesday’s clash at Chesterfield’s Technique Stadium to decide who should take home a bonus point.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sheffield United Women earned a credible 0-0 draw against Liverpool in the Women's League Cup on Wednesday just weeks after losing 3-0 to the Reds. Pictured is head coach Neil Redfearn.

Could this tactical tweak shake Sheffield United out of their recent malaise?

Liverpool came out on top 5-3 after Bex Rayner smashed her penalty against the crossbar.

The result leaves United third in Group A following two draws, with two matches still to play.

Midfielder Sophie Walton tweeted after the match: “Proud of the team tonight!

"Bounced back after an unacceptable defeat on Sunday with a fantastic performance tonight! Definitely deserved more from the game.”

The Blades United host Charlton Athletic at home on Sunday (kick-off 2pm).

Neil RedfearnLiverpoolBristol CityTechnique Stadium