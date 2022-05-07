Sheffield United vs Fulham LIVE: Paul Heckingbottom reacts after Blades secure play-off spot

A sold-out Bramall Lane awaits the Blades, who must win to guarantee their spot in the top six.
Fail to win and they risk relying on results elsewhere, with three other teams still in contention for the final two places in the end-of-season contest, which gets under way next week.
Sheffield United vs Fulham
- Blades must win to guarantee Championship play-off spot, otherwise risk relying on results elsewhere
- Four teams still in contention for final two play-off places: Sheffield United, Luton, Middlesbrough and Millwall
- Visitors Fulham have nothing to play for but won 7-0 last time out
How will Sheffield United celebrate?
It’s the clubs player of the year awards tonight. Hecky says it’s a chance for players to let their hair down and build some team spirit.
Hecky loving the pressure
He tells The Star this is his favourite part of the season. Says Gibbs-White in particular also thrives on the pressure.
Hecky cont'd
On the front three: ‘It does give us confidence (how they are playing).
‘We couldn’t have done much more in terms of being aggressive, stopping Fulham. It made the game as comfortable as it could have been’.
Hecky cont'd
On first 10 minutes: ‘We weren’t as aggressive as we wanted to be. When we did, we made the game that we wanted.’
Hecky reaction
‘The main thing was getting there. We wanted to do it our way.
‘We did, the boys were good.’
Marco Silva reaction
‘We started well and we beat their first pressure most of the time until that moment (the first goal).
‘They got the confidence in that moment. If you give space to them, with the quality they have, you give so much space for their players to start to create problems for us.
‘They deserved their win this afternoon.
‘Play-offs is always really tough. Many teams can make a big impact. They have a lot of quality in that squad, they are really strong as a team.’
The Blades are into the play-offs! They will play Nottingham Forest in the play-off semi-final.
Three minutes added on
Top stop from Wes
United are counting down the clock a little and allowing Fulham to have a spell. Foderingham keeps his clean sheet in tact with a lovely low stop from close range.