A sold-out Bramall Lane awaits the Blades, who must win to guarantee their spot in the top six.
Fail to win and they risk relying on results elsewhere, with three other teams still in contention for the final two places in the end-of-season contest, which gets under way next week.
- Blades must win to guarantee Championship play-off spot, otherwise risk relying on results elsewhere
- Four teams still in contention for final two play-off places: Sheffield United, Luton, Middlesbrough and Millwall
- Visitors Fulham have nothing to play for but won 7-0 last time out
Mitrovic warning
The Championship’s best player has scored an incredible 43 goals in 45 games this season - but he’s not the only threat the Cottagers have in their arsenal.
Sheffield United have been warned not to make the mistake of focusing solely on stopping Aleksandar Mitrovic when they face Fulham at Bramall Lane today.
Availability update
Morgan Gibbs-White and Conor Hourihane have been nursing ‘knocks’ this week, according to Heckingbottom.
Gibbs-White played 90 minutes against QPR last week while Republic of Ireland international Hourihane came off the bench in injury time to score his first goal for the club.
They were due to train ‘on the grass’ - presumably that means a full training session - on Thursday, however.
George Baldock has returned to full training and should be available, having not played since Easter Monday.
Heckingbottom’s message to the fans
He knows early kick-offs can sometimes result in a flat atmosphere - so joked fans should have a few more beers than usual today!
Sheffield United supporters have been told ‘You can make the difference’ by manager Paul Heckingbottom, as his team prepares for its final assault on the Championship play-offs.