Sheffield United vs Fulham LIVE: Blades in cruise control after first-half blitz

A sold-out Bramall Lane awaits the Blades, who must win to guarantee their spot in the top six.
Fail to win and they risk relying on results elsewhere, with three other teams still in contention for the final two places in the end-of-season contest, which gets under way next week.
Last updated: Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 14:05
- Blades must win to guarantee Championship play-off spot, otherwise risk relying on results elsewhere
- Four teams still in contention for final two play-off places: Sheffield United, Luton, Middlesbrough and Millwall
- Visitors Fulham have nothing to play for but won 7-0 last time out
Another Blades sub
Conor Hourihane replaces John Fleck.
Official attendance
30,813. Impressive - and very loud.
Gibbs-White goes close
He fires one just over from outside the box. Unlucky.
Blades sub
Ndiaye, who has been outstanding, is replaced by Will Osula.
Fulham sub
Rodrigo Muniz replaces Mitrovic, who has been completely anonymous (thankfully).
United are on fire
There’s an air of expectancy from the crowd every time the Blades, who have been scincilating, go forward.
Berge almost finds Stevens again but the pass is just cut out. Don’t be surprised if the home side score again, though they could introduce some subs to keep players fresh for next week pretty soon.
Goal update
Middlesbrough have pulled one back at Deepdale and now trail 2-1, but with United and Luton winning even three points for Chris Wilder’s side wouldn’t make any difference to the play-off picture.
It’s 4-0!!
Enda Stevens baby!
United win the ball back high up the pitch and Berge finds Stevens for a lovely drilled finish into the bottom corner from inside the area.
Could this be 7-0, just days after Fulham did the same to Luton?
Back under way
Blades kicking towards the Kop this half. Same again?
Scores elsewhere
Not that they matter too much, but Luton are beating Reading 1-0, Middlesbrough are 2-0 down at Preston and Millwall are drawing 0-0 with Bournemouth.
United are fifth with five points between them and seventh place.
They will play Nottingham Forest in the second leg as things stand.