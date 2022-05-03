The Blades must take all three points to secure their spot in the end-of-season contest or risk relying on results from other games going their way.

But standing in their path is the division’s best team, who have scored a whopping 106 goals this season – an average of nearly 2.5 every game.

Fulham thrashed United’s play-off rivals Luton Town 7-0 on Monday to secure the title.

Iliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United celebrates after scoring for Sheffield United at Craven Cottage in December (photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Sheffield United vs Fulham kick-off time

Sheffield United vs Fulham kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday.

The match takes place at Bramall Lane.

Is Sheffield United vs Fulham on TV?

Sheffield United vs Fulham will not be shown on TV.

Match highlights will be shown on the EFL on Quest show at 9pm on Saturday.

How else can I follow the match?

The Star’s Blades correspondents James Shield and Danny Hall will be reporting live from the match.

You can follow them on Twitter: @JamesShield1 and @DannyHall04

Sheffield United vs Fulham odds

Bet365 is offering the following odds on Sheffield United vs Fulham:

Sheffield United: 23/20

Draw: 12/5

Fulham: 11/5

Sheffield United vs Fulham team news

Sheffield United’s 15-goal top-scorer Billy Sharp is likely to miss out due to a calf injury picked up in training last week.

George Baldock could return after Paul Heckingbottom confirmed his hamstring injury is not as bad as first feared, though he did miss Friday’s win at QPR.