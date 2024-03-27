Sheffield United vs Fulham early team news as five ruled out and four doubts

Sheffield United will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Fulham at Bramall Lane this weekend. The Blades have picked up just one point in their last four games and if they are to climb out of the bottom three they need to start winning and quickly.

Chris Wilder's side have just 10 more Premier League games left to play and they currently find themselves propping up the division and eight points adrift of safety. The manager will be checking on the fitness of a number of players this week, then, but to make this weekend's challenge a little harder, it seems Fulham could be set to travel with a clean bill of health. Here's a look at the injury news leading into this weekend's contest.