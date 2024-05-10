Sheffield United are on the road again this weekend as they go to Everton on Saturday. A game previously dubbed as a potential relegation crunch match is no more, with Chris Wilder’s Blades already confirmed as down while the Toffees will remain in the Premier League for another season.

Wilder will not be taking this game lightly, however, and neither will the players with several fighting for their futures. The Blades boss admitted some tough decisions will be made over the summer and these final two games could be last chance saloon for some in red and white.

Injury issues in South Yorkshire have not made things any easier and the lack of any update from Wilder on Friday suggests there has been little change since the 3-1 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest last week. But there are two more guaranteed absences for United and the Star has rounded up team news from both ends below.

1 . Vitaliy Mykolenko - out Forced off during the Merseyside derby last month with an ankle issue and has not featured since. Photo Sales

2 . Nathan Patterson - out Underwent surgery on a hamstring injury last month and is out for the season. Photo Sales

3 . Dele Alli - out Slowly nursing himself back to fitness following a persistent groin issue that required surgery in January. Photo Sales