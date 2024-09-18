Sheffield United will look to continue their excellent start to the season when they host Derby County at Bramall Lane on Saturday. Chris Wilder’s side remain unbeaten and climbed into fourth with Friday’s 2-0 win over Hull City - and that’s despite kicking off their campaign with a two-point deduction.

Derby have only just returned to the second-tier but will be no pushovers, having won three of their five games - albeit all three came at Pride Park with defeats on the road at Blackburn Rovers and Watford. Paul Warne’s side are playing without fear and surprising the many who tipped them for relegation.

Even at this early point of the season, both sides have injury issues to contend with but will hope to welcome players back for this weekend’s clash. And ahead of both pre-game press conferences, The Star has rounded up the early injury news from both ends.

David Ozoh - Out Suffered a hamstring injury during Derby's win over Cardiff City on Saturday and was due for scans at the start of this week. Widely expected to miss this weekend's trip to Bramall Lane, with manager Paul Warne saying: "He will go for a scan on Monday and it could be a couple of weeks and a twinge or it could be eight or 12 weeks."

Tom Barkhuizen - Out Missed the win over Cardiff after feeling an issue in his calf during training. Stopped before a serious injury cropped up but expected to be out for a couple of weeks, missing Saturday's game.

Liam Thompson - out Another who missed the Cardiff game after feeling tightness in training, this time around the groin. Also expected to miss the trip to Sheffield and the next fortnight or so.

Jake Rooney - Out Still some time away from returning after suffering a serious knee injury in the summer.