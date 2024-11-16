Sheffield United vs Coventry City early injury and team news, with five out and seven in doubt

By Georgia Goulding
Published 16th Nov 2024, 19:32 GMT

Sheffield United are back in action against Coventry City after the international break.

Sheffield United will return to action against Coventry City following the closure of the final international break of the year. The Blades will be in high spirits following their Steel City Derby win, which saw a Tyrese Campbell goal snatch all three points.

Heading into the international break, United are second in the Championship table, behind Sunderland only on goal difference. Their next challenge will be at the Coventry Building Society Arena on November 23rd. While there’s still time before the Championship returns, we’ve had a look at some of the most recent injury and fitness updates for both Sheffield United and Coventry.

The Star has rounded up the latest news from both camps following international team news and manager comments.

Wilson is 'going to be a few weeks yet' as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

1. Out: Ben Wilson (Coventry City)

Wilson is 'going to be a few weeks yet' as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. | Getty Images

Expected back mid-late November after suffering a knee injury.

2. Out: Jake Bidwell (Coventry City)

Expected back mid-late November after suffering a knee injury. | Getty Images

Out with a long-term leg injury following his recent surgery.

3. Out: Sai Sachdev (Sheffield United)

Out with a long-term leg injury following his recent surgery. | Getty Images

'Could be back by mid November' as he also recovers from a knee injury.

4. Out: Jamie Allen (Coventry City)

'Could be back by mid November' as he also recovers from a knee injury. | Getty Images

