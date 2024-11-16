Sheffield United will return to action against Coventry City following the closure of the final international break of the year. The Blades will be in high spirits following their Steel City Derby win, which saw a Tyrese Campbell goal snatch all three points.

Heading into the international break, United are second in the Championship table, behind Sunderland only on goal difference. Their next challenge will be at the Coventry Building Society Arena on November 23rd. While there’s still time before the Championship returns, we’ve had a look at some of the most recent injury and fitness updates for both Sheffield United and Coventry.