Sheffield United vs Burnley early injury news as 13 ruled out and 3 doubts - gallery
Sheffield United are quickly running out of time as they look for a miracle escape from Premier League relegation. It has been a season to forget for the Blades, who have spent virtually the whole season at the bottom of the table, coming into the season without proper recruitment, while injuries have piled up along the way.
This weekend Chris Wilder’s men welcome relegation rivals Burnley, who are in a very similar position, four points ahead having played a game more. The loser of this one cane more or less count themselves relegated, whether it’s mathematical or not. In the meantime, we have rounded up the early injury news surrounding both teams.
