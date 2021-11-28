Rhian Brewster put the Blades ahead in the first half before his replacement Billy Sharp came off the bench to score in the second.
Here’s how we rated United’s players…
1. Wes Foderingham 7
Had a nervy moment early on when his poor kick out was almost seized upon by a City forward but made a superb save from the resulting corner. Dealt well with whatever was thrown at him
Photo: Simon Bellis
2. Jayden Bogle 7
A good display down the right, driving forward and looking a threat. Defensively sound too
Photo: David Klein
3. Chris Basham 7
Continues to show why he shouldn't have been dropped in the first place. Clash of heads with Baker led to City man undergoing lengthy treatment before being carried off on a stretcher. Got forward noticeably more often after the break
Photo: Darren Staples
4. John Egan 7
Rose highest to head a couple of corners but couldn't get them on target. Not sure he lost a header at the other end, against the wily and awkward Chris Martin. Solid on the ball too
Photo: Simon Bellis