Chris Wilder has warned Sheffield United's players that he will not tolerate "selfish players or victims" for the rest of the Premier League season after placing some of the Blades' most exciting young stars on standby. United travel to Bournemouth this weekend looking to bounce back from Monday night's 6-0 hammering at the hands of Arsenal.

That defeat led Wilder to admit that some of United's players are "broken" by this season's Premier League struggle, with United shipping five or more goals in their last four appearances on home turf. Monday's game saw youngsters Andre Brooks and Will Osula sent on from the bench before Oliver Arblaster became the latest academy graduate to make his top-flight debut this season.

With a host of players out of contract this summer Wilder hinted that he may utilise his Bramall Lane babes more often between now and the end of the season and added: "I don't want selfish players or victims. And there will be. There'll be players saying: 'I'm not playing, it's not my fault.'

"I don't think any one of the players at the minute, apart from maybe Jack Robinson, can consistently put their hands up and say I deserve to be in the team at the moment. Outside of him I don't think there are many players who can consistently say they've played to their maximum level and been seven or eights out of 10 over this period.

"So there's been an incredible inconsistency in our performances, individually and as a team. So we have to pick a side that I feel is right for the next game, from a tactical point of view, from an approach point of view. We can get it right, we did at Luton and came close at Wolves. We did at Villa. We've done it in my time here and we've done it in the previous period for me.