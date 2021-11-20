The duo both made impressive returns to Bramall Lane, with Moore producing a superb save to deny Morgan Gibbs-White towards the end of Saturday’s goalless draw.

But McFadzen, who progressed through United’s youth system before continuing his career elsewhere, was also commanding with Robins describing him as “like a big kid” coming home following the final whistle.

“Kyle, this was a big day for him and his family,” Robins said. “We know what this club means to him. It’s his club really. I thought he was brilliant, he was brave and he put his body on the line.”

Moore moved to Warwickshire last summer, ending a five year stay with United which included two promotion campaigns.

The goalkeeper had little to do until the closing stages of the contest, although Slavisa Jokanovic’s side improved following the interval. But he excelled himself when a shot from Gibbs-White, United’s most impressive performer, appeared destined to nestle in the back of the net during the closing stages. However, adjusting his footing, Moore clawed the ball away to safety to ensure the match finished all square.

Admitting he was also “pleased” for Moore “because I know what this club means to him”, Robins added: “They (United) are a top team with a top manager and top players. They will feel they’ve not always got the results they deserve and they probably haven’t. But I thought we gave everything out there and were maybe a little unfortunate.”

Simon Moore returned to Bramall Lane when Coventry City faced his former club Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage