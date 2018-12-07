Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion: is it on tv, what time is kick off and what are the odds?

Friday night football will return to Bramall Lane when Sheffield United play West Brom in the Championship.

Chris Wilder and Darren Moore will go head to head as they battle it out for a vital three points in the race for promotion to the Premier League.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 7.45pm on Friday 14 December.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is being shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

How can I follow Sheffield United v West Brom live?

You can follow the latest reaction and team news on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Leon Clarke has been a doubt for Sheffield United of late after having scans for an injury.

Who is the referee?

Refereeing appointments have not yet been announced.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a Blades win at 6/5, a draw at 12/5 and a West Brom win is 11/5.

What is Sheffield United and West Brom’s form?

United lost the Yorkshire derby against automatic promotion candidates Leeds United, but were unbeaten in three before that with one win and two draws.

Meanwhile West Brom are unbeaten in four games, in a stretch that runs back to the start of November when the Baggies lost 1-0 to Hull City.