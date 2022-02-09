Sheffield United v West Brom: Sharp scores brace to sink 10-man Baggies at Bramall Lane
Sheffield United beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 in a crunch Championship clash at Bramall Lane this evening.
The Blades drew level on points with the Baggies with the victory, giving them another big psychological boost in their bid to gate-crash the top six despite their poor early-season form.
While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor
Blades v Baggies LIVE from Bramall Lane
Last updated: Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 22:56
What Steve Bruce made to the game...
Paul Heckingbottom’s reaction...
Paul Heckingbottom played down talk of Sheffield United being “serious” promotion contenders, despite watching his side move to within a point of the play-off places with victory over West Bromwich Albion this evening.
Goals in either half from Billy Sharp sealed United’s fourth successive victory, and seventh in nine league games under their manager Heckingbottom.
Albion finished with 10 men after captain Jake Livermore was sent off in the first half, a decision that Baggies boss Steve Bruce labelled “wrong”.
But Heckingbottom refused to get carried away, despite United having two games in hand on sixth-placed Nottingham Forest and a host of fellow promotion contenders still to come to Bramall Lane.
“Serious is Fulham, they’re running away with it,” Heckingbottom said.
“The rest of the league is crazy. We’re happy with where we are. We can’t get past 10th, we keep winning and can’t get past 10th.
“But we’re a point behind the play-offs with our games in hand, but that doesn’t necessarily mean anything. It means our run in is possibly harder than the others, but that’s where our squad comes in.
“Six of the top teams have to come and play here and they’ll see it as a chance to come and take points off us. We can only look after ourselves.”
Bruce thought that his side were on top until Livermore saw red, for scything down Conor Hourihane.
“I was pleased with the way we started, but I thought the red card was harsh. It was a decent challenge,” he said.
“There was a tackle in front of me not long earlier and the referee didn’t even give a free-kick.”
Steve Bruce’s reaction
We were still in it at 1-0 down. Our goalkeeper made two unbelievable saves but you expect that when you’re down to 10 men. We huffed and puffed. You have to look at Sheffield, they’re marching now but two months ago they decided to make a change. There’s still a lot to play for and a long way to go. We asked them to change in six days what they’ve done in six months but we’re suited to it, so let’s see if it works.
Full time
and the Blades go level with WBA after running out 2-0 winners - against a side that hammered them earlier in the season, it’s an impressive show of their promotion credentials and shows they’re made of sterner stuff now. Stay tuned for reaction, player ratings and a full match report. Now onto Huddersfield!
FIVE Minutes
of added time signalled at the end of the game...
GOAL BLADES
AND the second goal United so desparately needed in this game arrives from a reliable source as he takes over the ball from MGW’s run and finds the net in front of the Kop with a superb finish - 10 minutes left for the Blades to see it out from here and surely they can. Surely?
Shouts for a penalty
as Mowatt’s volley hits Basham, replays are inconclusive as to whether it hit a hand or his midriff and either way the appeals were waved away - that’s Mowatt’s last touch as Robinson comes off the bench to replace him
Nasty one for Bogle
as he takes a cross full in the face, he’s back up after a bit of medical attention and will no doubt feel a bit dazed
Here comes Gibbs-White
as the young man readies himself to come on from the bench - he replaces Ndiaye while McBurnie comes on for the injured McGoldrick, who was being helped off the field by two physios, which doesn’t look good
Should be 2-0
as Sharp and McGoldrick combine to send Ndiaye through on goal, he takes his time to pick his spot but Johnstone denies him with a brilliant reflex save to tip it around the post - what a chance to go 2-0 ahead