Sheffield United v West Brom: Build-up, team news and updates from crunch Championship clash
Sheffield United take on West Bromwich Albion in a crunch Championship clash at Bramall Lane this evening.
The Blades can draw level on points with the Baggies with victory, which would give them another big psychological boost in their bid to gate-crash the top six despite their poor early-season form.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Last updated: Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 18:59
Manager Paul Heckingbottom has reminded Sheffield United supporters of the role they can play in helping catapult their side into the Championship play-off picture – starting this evening against West Bromwich Albion.
The Blades, who are 10th in the table after their recent resurgence under Heckingbottom, can go level on points with sixth-placed West Brom with victory under the lights at Bramall Lane.
Another big crowd is expected for the visit of Steve Bruce’s side, after the Blades strengthened their promotion push with a hat-trick of victories in recent weeks.
And Heckingbottom, who visited Bramall Lane as an opposition boss during his time at Leeds United, hopes his side’s supporters can “play a huge part” in their push for an instant return to the Premier League.
“With the nature of the fixtures, we have 12 of our last 19 games at home and we want that to be a real positive, to feel the force of Bramall Lane,” Heckingbottom said.
“Having brought teams here, I know that it doesn’t half help if you get the fans on your side, like we hopefully will do.”
and after a quick turnaround from Friday evening’s victory at Birmingham, the Blades are back in action at Bramall Lane against fellow promotion hopefuls West Brom - they sacked their former manager and hired Steve Bruce last week, of course, which gives this game an extra dimension against the Blades’ old boss