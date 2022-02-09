Sheffield United v West Brom: Build-up, team news and updates from crunch Championship clash

Manager Paul Heckingbottom has reminded Sheffield United supporters of the role they can play in helping catapult their side into the Championship play-off picture – starting this evening against West Bromwich Albion.

The Blades, who are 10th in the table after their recent resurgence under Heckingbottom, can go level on points with sixth-placed West Brom with victory under the lights at Bramall Lane.

Another big crowd is expected for the visit of Steve Bruce’s side, after the Blades strengthened their promotion push with a hat-trick of victories in recent weeks.

And Heckingbottom, who visited Bramall Lane as an opposition boss during his time at Leeds United, hopes his side’s supporters can “play a huge part” in their push for an instant return to the Premier League.

“With the nature of the fixtures, we have 12 of our last 19 games at home and we want that to be a real positive, to feel the force of Bramall Lane,” Heckingbottom said.