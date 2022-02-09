Sheffield United v West Brom: Blades make FOUR changes for crunch Baggies clash
Sheffield United have made FOUR changes for their crunch clash against West Bromwich Albion this evening.
From the side that beat Birmingham last time out, George Baldock, Conor Hourihane, Jack Robinson and David McGoldrick return.
Rhys Norrington-Davies, Ben Davies, Sander Berge and John Fleck drop out, while Morgan Gibbs-White is on the bench.
Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Baldock, Egan, Basham, Robinson, Norwood, Hourihane, Sharp, Ndiaye, McGoldrick.
Subs: Davies, Fleck, Berge, McBurnie, Goode, Gibbs-White, Norrington-Davies.
West Brom: Johnstone, Furlong, Townsend, Ajayi, Livermore, Diangana, Carroll, Clarke, Grant, Reach, Mowatt.
O’Shea, Robinson, Molumby, Kipre, Button, Tulloch, Gardner-Hickman.
