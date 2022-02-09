Sheffield United v West Brom: Blades make FOUR changes for crunch Baggies clash

Sheffield United have made FOUR changes for their crunch clash against West Bromwich Albion this evening.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 7:08 pm

From the side that beat Birmingham last time out, George Baldock, Conor Hourihane, Jack Robinson and David McGoldrick return.

Rhys Norrington-Davies, Ben Davies, Sander Berge and John Fleck drop out, while Morgan Gibbs-White is on the bench.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Baldock, Egan, Basham, Robinson, Norwood, Hourihane, Sharp, Ndiaye, McGoldrick.

Sheffield United face West Brom at Bramall Lane (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Subs: Davies, Fleck, Berge, McBurnie, Goode, Gibbs-White, Norrington-Davies.

West Brom: Johnstone, Furlong, Townsend, Ajayi, Livermore, Diangana, Carroll, Clarke, Grant, Reach, Mowatt.

O’Shea, Robinson, Molumby, Kipre, Button, Tulloch, Gardner-Hickman.

