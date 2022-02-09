Sheffield United v West Brom: Blades lead through Billy Sharp as Baggies reduced to 10 men
Sheffield United take on West Bromwich Albion in a crunch Championship clash at Bramall Lane this evening.
The Blades can draw level on points with the Baggies with victory, which would give them another big psychological boost in their bid to gate-crash the top six despite their poor early-season form.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Blades v Baggies LIVE from Bramall Lane
Half-time
and so far, so good for the Blades - they overcame a fairly slow start to lead through that man Sharp, could have gone 2-0 ahead but for a good save from Johnstone and then saw their opponents reduced to 10 men after Livermore saw red for a very poor challenge on Hourihane. First 45 minutes player ratings ...
What a goal that would have been
as a corner is worked out to Norwood on the edge of the box, he volleys it and with some force but it’s blocked - at the other end WBA look to break but Mr Dependable Chris Basham is there to snuff out the danger
and Livermore sees red after flying into the challenge with Hourihane and appearing to catch him quite badly - the Baggies are down to 10
Mowatt sees yellow
for bringing down Ndiaye as he looked to break away, he takes a whack to the head for his troubles as well as the booking
GO... no! Sharp is flagged offside
as he pokes the ball home at the near post from a brilliant Hourihane cross, but the flag was already up on the far side
Johnstone saves
and saves well to keep it at 1-0 after a long kick out caught out Ajayi, the ball bounces over his head and Sharp volleys on his left foot but Johnstone is out to narrow the angle and blocks it well
What a challenge
from George Baldock. Diangana springs the offside trap (Blades were screaming for a flag) but takes an age to get the ball down and Baldock races back to block. Superb defending. Still 1-0
GOAAAAL BLADES
AND it’s that man again, Billy Sharp finding the back of the net with a deflected finish - a nice ball from McGoldrick, a cut back from Baldock and the man himself does what he does best, albeit with a deflection wrongfooting Johnstone in the home goal. The Blades lead!
Let off for United
as Basham gives the ball away to Livermore, he turns and shoots but Egan does well to get a toe on it and take the sting out of it for Foderingham
Grant goes close
with a left-footed effort after barging Ndiaye off the ball in midfield and driving forward, his shot looks good and hits the sidenetting