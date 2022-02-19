Sheffield United v Swansea City: Blades make THREE changes for Bramall Lane clash

Sheffield United have made three changes to their side for this afternoon’s clash with Swansea City at Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 2:16 pm
Former Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie started Sheffield United's game against Hull City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

From the midweek draw with Hull City at Bramall Lane, John Fleck, Billy Sharp and Sander Berge return to the starting XI.

Conor Hourihane and Oli McBurnie drop out against thier former club Swansea, with Iliman Ndiaye also on the bench.

Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Norwood, Fleck, Berge, Gibbs-White, Sharp.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Subs: A. Davies, B. Davies, Goode, McBurnie, Hourihane, Jebbison, Ndiaye

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

BladesSwansea CityBramall LaneHull City