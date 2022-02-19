Sheffield United v Swansea City: Blades make THREE changes for Bramall Lane clash
Sheffield United have made three changes to their side for this afternoon’s clash with Swansea City at Bramall Lane.
From the midweek draw with Hull City at Bramall Lane, John Fleck, Billy Sharp and Sander Berge return to the starting XI.
Conor Hourihane and Oli McBurnie drop out against thier former club Swansea, with Iliman Ndiaye also on the bench.
Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Norwood, Fleck, Berge, Gibbs-White, Sharp.
Subs: A. Davies, B. Davies, Goode, McBurnie, Hourihane, Jebbison, Ndiaye
