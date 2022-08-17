Sheffield United v Sunderland: Live updates from Bramall Lane as Man City's James McAtee makes debut

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has explained why he is delighted his team is still nowhere near reaching its potential ahead of tonight’s match against Sunderland.

Their fourth outing of the new league campaign, United enter the meeting with Alex Neil’s side on the back of a hard-fought draw with fellow Championship heavyweights Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Although he admitted to being disappointed by United’s failure to see out a game they twice led before being pegged back on both occasions, Heckingbottom told The Star he is encouraged by the start his players have made to a season which has also seen them overcome Millwall and beaten by Watford.

“We aren’t there yet,” Heckingbottom said, “In terms of our potential but, to be honest, that’s quite a nice feeling to have.

“That’s because I’m seeing some really good signs out there and yet there are lads involved who aren’t quite there yet in terms of their fitness and sharpness, with regards to being totally up to full speed.