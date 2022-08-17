Sheffield United v Sunderland: Live updates from Bramall Lane as Man City's James McAtee makes debut
Sheffield United return to Bramall Lane tonight to face Alex Neil’s Sunderland, looking to build on their weekend draw at Middlesbrough.
United make two changes for the game, with James McAtee replacing John Fleck and the injured Billy Sharp replaced by Rhian Brewster.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor
Blades v Sunderland
Last updated: Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 19:17
Hecky: You ain’t seen nothing yet
Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has explained why he is delighted his team is still nowhere near reaching its potential ahead of tonight’s match against Sunderland.
Their fourth outing of the new league campaign, United enter the meeting with Alex Neil’s side on the back of a hard-fought draw with fellow Championship heavyweights Middlesbrough on Sunday.
Although he admitted to being disappointed by United’s failure to see out a game they twice led before being pegged back on both occasions, Heckingbottom told The Star he is encouraged by the start his players have made to a season which has also seen them overcome Millwall and beaten by Watford.
“We aren’t there yet,” Heckingbottom said, “In terms of our potential but, to be honest, that’s quite a nice feeling to have.
“That’s because I’m seeing some really good signs out there and yet there are lads involved who aren’t quite there yet in terms of their fitness and sharpness, with regards to being totally up to full speed.
“When they are, then I think it’s going to be really exciting. We’re doing well right now and we’ve got to continue doing well. But I also know that we’re going to get a lot better just naturally, as things progress and move on because of the relationships that we’re building.”
It’s McAtee time
Here’s the official teamsheet
courtesy of our man James ...
Oli McBurnie addresses fan criticism
Oli McBurnie remains convinced that he can score goals in the Championship for Sheffield United, despite acknowledging that fans who criticise him are perfectly entitled to their opinion.
The Scottish international has scored seven league goals in 45 league games since moving from Swansea, where he scored 24 times in the 2018/19 season campaign to earn a £20m move to Bramall Lane.
The 26-year-old’s initial contract is up next summer, although United may hold an option in their favour to extend it by a further season.
Asked if this is a “make or break” season for his Blades future, McBurnie admitted: “I wouldn’t say that but it’s definitely important, I want to kick on.
“The last two seasons have been really frustrating but I know I can play well and score goals in this division.
And here’s how Sunderland line up
with former Blade Danny Batth in their side
TEAM NEWS
and the Blades make two changes against Sunderland, with James McAtee making his full Blades debut in place of John Fleck and the injured Billy Sharp replaced by Rhian Brewster up top. Chris Basham is also back on the bench alongside McBurnie
The Blades are in the building
Sunderland boss offers assessment of the Blades
Alex Neil admits his Sunderland side are set for their “biggest test to date” when they face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this evening, after highlighting the Blades’ biggest strength in their push for promotion this season.
Neil’s side were promoted from League One last season via the play-offs and have made a decent start to life back in the Championship, taking five points from their opening three games.
Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom believes the Black Cats’ attitude since earning promotion will make them a difficult proposition, but former Preston North End boss Neil admitted: “This’ll be our biggest test to date for me, without a doubt.
“I know they were in the Championship last season but before that, they spent two seasons in the Premier League.
“What they have more than anything else is they’re experienced. Look at Sander Berge, John Fleck and Ollie Norwood.
“That was the midfield three in the Premier League that finished ninth, so they’re not bad are they. So it’s going to be a tough game.”
Heckingbottom, speaking ahead of the game, expects a similarly difficult clash if, as he expects, Sunderland travel south to Bramall Lane with an attitude of “nothing to lose, let’s take them on.”
M A T C H D A Y
and the Blades are back at the Lane tonight after their weekend draw at Boro, facing another north-east team in newly-promoted Sunderland - Paul Heckingbottom is bracing himself for a tough test while Alex Neil admits it’s his side’s biggest challenge since winning the play-offs last season