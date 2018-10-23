Sheffield United v Stoke City: Matchday Live from Bramall Lane - as it happens Matchday Live Sign Up To Our Sheffield United Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sheffield United will look to put Saturday's defeat at Derby County behind them tonight when they face Stoke City. Can't get to Bramall Lane? Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update. Sheffield United: How Derby County star Jack Marriott upset his family with winning goal against Blades on Saturday